Chamber cuts ribbon for new Make-A-Wish regional office

Pictured at the ribbon cutting for the new location of the Make-A-Wish regional office, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce are (from left) Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce executive director; Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional manager; Tasha Huey, Make-A-Wish regional assistant; and Kim Neigh, Cody Belliotte and Susan Glessner, Punxsy Chamber board members.

The Punxsutawney office has moved from its old home on North Findley Street to 219 W. Mahoning St., at the former location of Stewart’s Drug Store, next to Gigliotti Chiropractic.

Bair pointed out that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the local chapter has been forced to cancel more than 70 fundraising events, which equates to a loss of more than $750,000 in revenue. She added that those interested in helping the Punxsutawney Regional Office continue to grant wishes during this time of uncertainty — and beyond — can visit http://greaterpawv.wish.org/donate.