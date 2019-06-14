Cause for celebration: PAHS Class of 2019 graduates

On Friday evening, the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony in the high school auditorium. After the ceremony, the graduates gathered on the school’s front lawn to toss their mortarboards skyward in celebration. (Photos by Rose James/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

It was a bit later on the calendar than usual, but the Punxsutawney Area School District Class of 2019 finally had the chance to do what so many have done before them, as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday night. The emotional evening featured speeches from graduates and those who have walked before them.

For lots more photos, plus a story recapping the ceremony, see Saturday's print edition of The Spirit.