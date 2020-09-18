Carrasco embracing new role as Spirit publisher

We would like to take this opportunity to introduce our readers to our new publisher, Roque Carrasco, who came on board at The Spirit last week. Carrasco grew up in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, and comes to The Spirit from The Indiana Gazette, where he was the circulation manager for the last four years.

He’s also working already on getting plugged into the community. In fact, he’s joining the Rotary, and his application will be submitted next week. “I’ve already been voted on and approved for the Chamber of Commerce, and I’m now a member of the chamber board of directors,” he said.

In his last position, he handled single copy and home delivery, was the motor and carrier route manager and assistant circulation manager for a year-and-a-half before he became the circulation manager.

“I believe in the newspaper business and the newspaper industry, and you have a great product here,” Carrasco said. “I don’t plan on making any drastic changes; I know that everyone here does a great job, so we have a good foundation that we can grow off of and reach to new places and new things.”

Carrasco said that he had seen Punxsy Phil at Phil’s Burrow in the Punxsutawney Memorial Library prior to coming to work here. “This is a great community, and the Punxsutawney Phil lore is a great thing to be a part of,” he said.

Carrasco said that it was impressive that 50,000 people came to see the “Seer of Seers” last year. He added that he’s looking forward to living in the “Weather Capital of the World” and getting to meet each and every one of you who live in the area.