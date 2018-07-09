Carnival Day provides fun for all who attend!

There was plenty of fun in the sun on Sunday at the George C. Brown Community Pool's fourth annual Carnival Day. Carnival Day started three years ago, according to pool manager Alicia Switlick, as a way to liven up free admission day. Switlick said that each year, they hold games geared toward the kids. This year, they held a pie-eating contest, a contest for the biggest splash, a coin toss and find and a "race a lifeguard" activity. Switlick said she thought the day's turnout was pretty good, as they had more than 220 kids attend. "It's been a pretty good day, and everyone is enjoying themselves." Switlick said. While the Carnival Day is geared toward kids, Switlick said that later in the summer, the pool will host a "Luau Night" for adults. Pictured here are some of the youngsters hopping into the pool!