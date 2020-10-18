Career Women’s Club sponsoring bloodmobile Tuesday
By:
Larry McGuire
Sunday, October 18, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Pictured are members of the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club preparing for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the VFW Social Hall: (from left) Dena Taylor, Career Women’s Club secretary; Diane Neal, member; and Sue Wolfe, vice president. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Punxy” to schedule an appointment. See the Oct. 19 edition of The Spirit for more.
