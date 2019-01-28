Cardamone stepping into executive director role with chamber

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that they have hired someone who many in the area are familiar with — Bob Cardamone — as the chamber’s new executive director. Cardamone had been the president of the chamber until recently.

Katie Laska was elected as the new president of the chamber and announced that they've hired the former chamber president and recently retired executive director of Community Action, Inc., in Punxsutawney for the position. Laska stated that Cardamone would assume the duties of director, effective May 6, and that they’re very happy to have him.