Car show highlights Laurel Festival’s last day

The 2018 Brookville Laurel Festival drew to a close Sunday with a classic car show on Main Street. Participants came from far and wide to show off their classic rides in hopes of winning the first-place trophy in their class, or perhaps to win one of the more prestigious awards such as Participant’s choice, Public’s Choice and Queen’s Choice. At the end of the day, there could only be three winners. (First photo) Chuck Richards won the Queen’s Choice award, with 2018 Laurel Queen Chanda Scott choosing his 1962 Corvair Monza. Richards and Blake Saunders are pictured with the vehicle. (Second photo) Jordan Mescall won the Public’s Choice with his 2016 Hyundai. Mescall and Mia Arose are pictured with the vehicle. (Third photo) Dan Barber (pictured) won the Participant’s Choice, as well as first place in the Class “J” division (1940-1959), with his 1953 Chevy Pickup.