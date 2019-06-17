Canopy up, Barclay Square ready for summer

Summer is getting closer as the Groundhog Festival Committee put the traditional canopy up on Monday night a week later than planned thanks to the severe weather last Monday. Roger Steele, Groundhog Festival general chairman, said that they couldn’t put it up without the help of the Punxsutawney Lions Club and REACT. He said the Groundhog Festival was named the fourth-best place to be on July 4, 2018, in Pennsylvania, and this year, they are shooting to do even better. The festival begins on Sunday, June 30, and runs through Saturday, July 6, in Barclay Square. Pictured are the volunteer workers putting the giant erector set up on Monday evening.