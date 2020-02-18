Candidates for state representative meet at forum

Pictured are the two candidates for the 66th District legislative seat, Brian Smith (left) and Jack Matson (right), and the moderator for the candidates forum, Stevette Rosen, at the Punxsutawney Country Club.

The candidates forum, organized by several area chambers of commerce, was an opportunity for local voters to ask questions of the individuals running to replace Cris Dush as state representative of the 66th District. The questions, as well as the candidates' answers, can be read in the Wednesday, Feb. 19, edition of The Spirit.