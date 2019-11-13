Byers signs on to play baseball at Clarion

A Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) senior student athlete, Darren Byers, has announced where he’s going to play baseball next year and attend college, Clarion University. Darren announced his signing with Clarion University along with his parents at PAHS on Wednesday. Pictured (seated, from left) are Douglas Byers, father; Darren; RhiAnnon Byers, mother; (standing) Manny Barbazzeni, PAHS assistant principal; and Mike Dickey, PAHS baseball coach. Dickey added that Darren is looking forward to playing baseball at Clarion, but he has one last baseball season coming up in the spring at PAHS.