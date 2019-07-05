Busy Friday for Punxsy All-Stars

It was a busy Friday evening for the Groundhog Little League All-Stars, with four teams in action — well, almost.

• Minor Softball: Punxsy's Minor (8-10) softball team got through warm-ups before a persistent (and huge) raincloud finally forced the postponement of the game. Saturday's weather didn't look much more promising, so the teams will play for the District 10 title (winner-take-all) at 2 p.m. on Sunday in St. Marys.

• Junior Baseball: Punxsy's Junior (13-14) Baseball All-Stars played at home for the second time, and they picked up their first win of the tournament, besting Kane 11-6. Punxsy will now travel to St. Marys on Sunday to take on Fox Township at 4 p.m.

• Major Softball: Punxsy's Major Softball (11-12) All-Stars' season came to a close as the Section 1 runner-up, as Punxsy fell to Lakeland by a final tally of 10-4. Lakeland was the same team that sent Punxsy to the knockout round of Sectionals in their first meeting.

• Minor Baseball: Punxsy's Minor Baseball All-Stars took on a tough foe in Brookville in Friday's knockout round final, and Brookville came out on top, 13-3 in four innings, to eliminate Punxsy from the tournament.