Brookville school board announces new limits on spectators

As many schools across the commonwealth have had to do in recent weeks, the Brookville Area School Board once again discussed attendance limits at sporting events.

At a special board meeting late last month, the board approved increasing spectator counts at both indoor and outdoor events to 25 percent capacity. Soon after this decision was made, a court order forced all districts across the commonwealth to return to the previously mandated limits of 250 people for outdoor events and 25 for indoor events. A decision made recently by Gov. Tom Wolf, however, has allowed the district to increase attendance at events, allowing for 20 percent capacity for indoor events and 25 percent for outdoor events.

The main gym, where sports like volleyball will be played, can host 222 individuals, the auditorium can host 162 people and the auxiliary gym will allow 40 individuals at one time. These numbers include all participants in the event, not just spectators.

