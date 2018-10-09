Brookville police: Reynoldsville man arrested in child predator sting

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department has filed charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, criminal attempt, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility against a Reynoldsville man, Michael George Day, 61, after he allegedly had improper communications with an officer posing as a juvenile girl.

According to court documents, Day allegedly reached out to a fake social media account police were using under the persona of a 15-year-old girl. The officer engaged in a conversation with Day, noting that the account's persona was 15 years old. Day allegedly claimed that he was only 10 years older.

As the conversation continued, they discussed the possibility of a meeting, including dates, times and locations. Police said Day specifically requested certain sex acts, adding he would like to do more but would have to be careful. He also reportedly offered to bring condoms and marijuana.

As they arranged a time and place to meet, Day allegedly sent multiple messages of a sexual nature. On the day they were to meet, police sent a message that the persona's father had left and directed Day to an apartment complex on Hastings Street in Brookville.

While he was on the way, police conducted a felony traffic stop on his vehicle. While taking Day into custody, police asked if he understood what was going on; Day reported that he knew because he was talking with a female whom police then informed him had been one of their officers. Police said condoms were in plain view in the vehicle.

Day was arraigned before District Judge Gregory Bazylak.