Brookville Police: Bus driver charged with rape of a child

A Brookville school bus driver is facing numerous charges including statutory sexual assault after being arrested for alleged sexual intercourse with a juvenile committed in the course of his second job cleaning local businesses.

Keith E. Reynolds, 44, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest, endangering the welfare of children, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Police said he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim who suffers from a mental disability.

The Brookville Borough Police Department was directed to Jefferson County Children and Youth Services after school officials learned that the victim believed she was pregnant due to a sexual assault. Upon interview, the victim told police she began having sexual intercourse with Reynolds in October 2018. She said she helped Reynolds clean businesses twice a week, and when they were done, they engaged in sexual intercourse in a room with no windows. They were not always able to do this because other people were present; the victim estimated having been abused on roughly 45 percent of the available dates. She also reported one other sexual encounter at a local church. The victim told police she initially said no to the sexual encounters, but Reynolds "would make her feel bad and accuse her of not loving him," according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also said they would occasionally watch video pornography on Reynolds' cellphone beforehand; the phone has been seized as evidence in the investigation. At the time of the interview, she gave the date of the most recent incident as March 23, 2019.

On April 3, police interviewed Reynolds. Police said that upon being asked if he had ever had inappropriate contact with the victim, Reynolds said that she "always wanted hugs and additional attention," according to the affidavit. When asked if there had been further inappropriate contact, he remained silent and requested an attorney, ending the interview.

Later that same day, police obtained and executed a search warrant at the location where the victim said nearly all of the incidents had occurred. There, they found sex toys, condoms and other items in a ceiling area as described by the victim. Through interview with the victim's mother and the pastor of the church where the victim said one encounter took place, police were able to confirm other details of the victim's account. They also learned that the victim suffered from mental and social disorders and functioned at about an eight- or nine-year-old level, and therefore came to believe that she was unable to fully understand her right to say no.

Reynolds was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting bail. His preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. April 11 at Magistrate Gregory Bazylak's office.