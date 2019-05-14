Brookville man charged following overnight standoff with police

John Wayne Kunselman, 49, Brookville, faces charges including terroristic threats after engaging borough and state police in a prolonged standoff that began Sunday night on Evans Street in Brookville.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Gregory Bazylak's office, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police and Brookville borough police first investigated Kunselman early Sunday afternoon on a report that he was in possession of a rifle and making suicidal threats. He fled on foot prior to police arrival.

At approximately 8:59 p.m. that night, state police received a request to assist the Brookville Borough Police Department with investigating an incident involving Kunselman on Evans Street. Responding members learned that Kunselman was still in possession of the rifle and allegedly had entered an altercation with a homeowner prior to her fleeing the residence and calling 911.

Interviewing the victim, police learned that Kunselman came to her residence and shouted from the yard to let him inside. The victim dialed 911 before letting him in. Upon entry, he placed the rifle by the dining room, then realized the homeowner was calling the police and went to grab it. The victim attempted to block him from grabbing it, at which time Kunselman allegedly pushed her and a struggle ensued. According to the affidavit, he told her, "You better leave because I don't want to hurt you when the cops show up." The victim fled the scene. She told police that as she left, she heard Kunselman say that he would "blow the cops' heads off."

Police attempted to make contact with Kunselman via telephone, at which time he reportedly stated that he would harm anyone involved. The standoff lasted into Monday morning, when Kunselman was taken into custody.

He was charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and criminal trespass.