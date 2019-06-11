Brookville Laurel Festival royalty crowned

This weekend, the Brookville Laurel Festival will kick off a week of fun-filled events for all ages. Each night of the festival has a theme, and a full list of all those details can be found in The Spirit's Wednesday edition.

This past Saturday, Dorothy Kalinowski, (second from right) was crowned the 2019 Laurel Festival Queen at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. Pictured (from left) are Regan Reitz, Miss Congeniality; Madyson Montana, first runner-up; Kalinowski; and Madison Gill, second runner-up. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)