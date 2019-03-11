Brookville Drama Club to perform Ed Monk’s Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)

Bedtime stories, we all have our favorites, but perhaps some of the best are the ones told to us by our dads. This is the case in the Brookville Area School District Drama Club’s production of Ed Monk’s Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up). (First photo) Kids Wally (Gideon Waterbury), Ashley (Brianna McCullough) and Katie (Delainey Barr) wait to hear what story their dad will tell them next. (Second photo) One of the stories is a take on the Boy Who Cried Wolf, as the dad tells the story of the Girl Who Cried Dinosaur, which depicts Bo Peep (Natalie Battaglia) speaking to the dinosaur (Isabel Troutman) that wants to eat her sheep. The two-act play highlights the struggles of parenthood and particularly focuses on a dad struggling to remember bedtime stories to tell his children so they will settle down and go to sleep. It features 26 members of the Drama Club in grades seven through 12. The play will kick off Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. with an additional show on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium. The play is free for all to attend.