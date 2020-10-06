Brookville Borough Council hears from representatives from Roads to Recovery, discuss various topics

The Brookville Borough Council heard from Paula Hanna and Stephanie Seidle (pictured here) from Roads to Recovery, an organization providing peer support services to both Clearfield and Jefferson County, on the services they can provide to the borough. The council members also discussed a blighted property, training for police officers and the announcement of the Halloween parade to take place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 31. For the full story, see a future edition of The Spirit.