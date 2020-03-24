BREAKING: State reports one case of COVID-19 in Clearfield County
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that one confirmed case of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, has been detected in Clearfield County.
There are now 851 confirmed cases in the state of Pennsylvania.
Penn Highlands Healthcare released a statement saying that the patient is not in any of its facilities. The release said it is working closely with the Department of Health to monitor the situation.
More information will be released as it is made available.
Category: