BREAKING: Scarnati announces plan to retire at end of term

HARRISBURG — Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) announced on Wednesday his plan to retire from the Pennsylvania Senate at the end of his fifth term in office. Scarnati represents the 25th Senatorial district, which includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County.

“Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking a sixth term as senator for the 25th Senatorial district. At the end of this year, I will have served the people of the 25th Senatorial district for 20 years,” Scarnati said. “With the support of my Senate colleagues, I have spent the last 14 of those years in the position of President Pro Tempore and served as Pennsylvania’s 31st Lieutenant Governor from 2008 to 2011. I have worked with five governors and throughout this time I am proud to have been a leading advocate for rural Pennsylvania values.”

He continued, “While I am greatly humbled by those who have once again supported my petition to have my name on the ballot, after many conversations with family and close supporters, I have made a personal, and not political, decision that I will not be filing my petitions.”