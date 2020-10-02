BREAKING: President Trump says he and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19

Early Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he said. The news came after concerns arose when it was revealed Thursday that Hope Hicks, one of the aides who works most closely with the president, had tested positive.

Trump announced late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” after Hicks came down with the virus, though it wasn’t clear what that entailed. It can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test.

The Associated Press reported that Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland.