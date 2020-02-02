BREAKING NEWS: PHIL SAYS EARLY SPRING

Photo by Alan Freed of The Spirit
Sunday, February 2, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Punxsutawney Phil has done his thing, and in 2020, his vision is clear: No Shadow! Early Spring!

Phil's official scroll read: “It’s a Phil-phantastic day in these beautiful woods; thousands and thousands in the Knob neighborhood. You faithful followers are the best, it’s true; and who wouldn’t want neighbors just like you. Now my forecast on a day that’s a palindrome will cause some to cheer and some to moan. So do I hope you think it’s favorly, for there is no shadow of me; early spring it will be.”

