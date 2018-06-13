Breaking News: Crews on scene of Little League concession stand fire

Numerous local fire crews are currently on-scene (as of 11:56 p.m.) after a structure fire has caused severe damage to the Little League concession stand at the Groundhog Little League complex in Punxsutawney. The call came in shortly after 11 p.m. that the concession stand was on fire, and when the first crews arrived on-scene, they reported that it was a working fire. Heavy smoke was still showing from the structure 30 minutes after crews arrived. Pictured above are photos from the scene (by Larry McGuire) and photos taken from across the creek near the Punxy Plaza (by Zak Lantz).