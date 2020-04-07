Breaking: Jefferson County reports first COVID-19 case
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, according to the daily update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
All Pennsylvania counties are now reporting at least one case. Jefferson and Elk were the last holdouts; Elk reported two positive cases as of Tuesday.
Clearfield County has seven, Indiana has 21, Armstrong has 18, Clarion has nine and Forest has five.
