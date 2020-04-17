BRAVFC to provide pick-up service for those in its service area

BIG RUN — If you need a hand and you live in the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company's service area, they would like to give you one. Scott Bowers, Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company chief, said, "Starting Monday, April 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., we would like to provide a pick-up and delivery service to our residents in all the area we provide fire protection to."

Bowers pointed out that this initiative is to help out the elderly, families with children and anyone with disabilities. He noted that this will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings until they see the need to stop.

Bowers said that all you have to do is simply call their station at 814-427-2881 any of the three evenings and see what arrangements can be made. "We would like to keep this for prescription meds and our local restaurants — Crazy Horse, Camo, Biggie's, Hocks Nest and Punxsy," he explained. Bowers noted that there is no fee for any of this, but donations are welcome.