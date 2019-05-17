Boys' track and field wins first district title since 1998; Lady Chucks finish third in a close meet; Punxsy heads to states in 12 events

Friday turned into a great day for a track and field event, and in Brookville, it proved to be a great day for the Punxsy programs at the District 9 AAA Championships. By day's end, the Punxsy boys (pictured) had secured their first team title since 1998, the girls' team had finished third — missing first by just the narrowest of margins to outdo their seeding — and Punxsy had scored a total of 12 first-place finishes in the meet, guaranteeing the athletes in those events a trip to the PIAA State Championships next Friday and Saturday.