Boys' tennis holds Senior Night

Prior to their match against Bradford on Thursday, the members of the Punxsy boys' tennis program honored two of its members — one senior and one foreign exchange student. Jacob Good (fourth from right), the son of Lisa and Glenn Good, was the senior member; he was also joined by his sister, Heather. Johannes Fiske (fifth from right) was the foreign exchange student. Johannes was joined at the ceremony by his host family, the Smiths (far left) and his visiting Norwegian family Jan and Monica and siblings Zakarias and Amanda. The Chucks also picked up a 5-2 victory over the Owls.