Boys' soccer kicks fall sports calendar into full gear

The fall sports schedule can be hectic at Punxsutawney Area High School — though not many days will be busier than Tuesday was. Punxsy had a total of 11 different teams in action on the day, with the home slate highlighting the boys' soccer and girls' tennis teams. Boys' soccer bested DuBois Central Catholic 6-0, but the girls' tennis squad fell 7-0 to DuBois. Also at home were the junior high girls' basketball teams, which swept Curwensville.

