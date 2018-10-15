Boys' soccer honors seniors, wins on soggy pitch

(First photo) At halftime of Monday’s game against Keystone, the Punxsy boys’ soccer program honored its three senior players with a special ceremony. Pictured here with their parents are seniors (from left) Evan Humble, the son of Terry and Jennifer Humble; Caleb Bodenhorn, the son of Wesly and Jennifer Bodenhorn; and Kyle Neal, the son of Keith and Teresa Neal. (Second photo) Prior to the game beginning, the seniors were also given the honor of serving as the team’s captains.