Boys' soccer honors seniors, wins on soggy pitch
By:
Zak Lantz
Monday, October 15, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
(First photo) At halftime of Monday’s game against Keystone, the Punxsy boys’ soccer program honored its three senior players with a special ceremony. Pictured here with their parents are seniors (from left) Evan Humble, the son of Terry and Jennifer Humble; Caleb Bodenhorn, the son of Wesly and Jennifer Bodenhorn; and Kyle Neal, the son of Keith and Teresa Neal. (Second photo) Prior to the game beginning, the seniors were also given the honor of serving as the team’s captains.
