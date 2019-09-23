Boys' golf takes second at Districts, three individuals advance

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Country Club played host to the District 9 Boys' Golf Championships on Monday — playing through rain showers and beating the worst of the weather that arrived just after the groups finished up. On the course, Punxsy's boys finished with a team score of 347, three strokes behind AA District 9 champion Ridgway's score of 344. Three individuals from the Punxsy squad — Ryan Roberts, Zack VanLeer and Sean Deeley — finished in the top 16 in the AA scorers to put themselves in the running for the individual title, which will be decided with a second round at the club on Saturday.

Smethport's Connor Alfieri and Kane's Curt Barner enter Saturday atop the AA field, with each having scored 78 on Monday. Ridgway's Zack Zameroski and Eric Christoff each finished with an 81, and Roberts and VanLeer were right behind them with rounds of 82. Hayden Seigel of Clarion-Limestone and Elk County Catholic's Will Uberti tied for seventh with their scores of 84, and Brady Streich of Coudersport took ninth with a round of 87. Three golfers — David Cable of Brookville, Hayden Callen of C-L and Collin Porter of Ridgway — tied with rounds of 88 to round out the top 10, and three more — Curwensville's Nate Hryn and Monitau's Jacob Felsing and Nate Tack — tied for 13th with 89s, while Deeley rounded out the field of 16 qualifiers with a score of 90.

Punxsy also saw Graham McFarland tie for 17th with a score of 91 and Jackson Fezell finish tied for 19th with a score of 93.