Boys' golf, girls' tennis both winners

After opening the season with a number of road contests, the Punxsy boys’ golf team had the chance to play on its home course for the first time on Thursday, and things went swimmingly, as Punxsy defeated its guest, the Brookville Raiders, 173-212. Punxsy’s Ryan Roberts (pictured here) had the lowest score of the day with a 42. In all, Punxsy saw all six of its varsity golfers score in the 40s.

The only other team in action for Punxsy was the girls' tennis team, which kept up its undefeated ways by beating Elk County Catholic 5-2 in St. Marys.

Friday's schedule sees the varsity football team kick off its schedule at 7 p.m. at Clarion.