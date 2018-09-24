Boys’ golf claims District 9 AA team title

On Monday, the Punxsy boys’ golf team traveled to Brookville’s Pinecrest Country Club, and the Punxsy squad returned home with the District 9 AA team title, narrowly defeating Clarion-Limestone with a team score of 349. Pictured here are (from left) Zack VanLeer, Graham McFarland, Ryan Roberts, Sean Deeley, Easton Rend and coach Josh Conrad. Roberts and VanLeer also played their way into a return trip to Brookville on Saturday, where they’ll vie for a chance to finish in the top six in AA and advance to Regionals.