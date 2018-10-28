Bound for states! Boys' cross country wins D-9 team title, three Lady Chucks advance as individuals

It was quite a rough day for running at Ridgway’s cross country course on Saturday, but the athletes trudged through the rain and the mud to participate in the District 9 Cross Country Championships. (First photo) The Punxsy boys’ team cruised to a victory over the other schools participating in the AA race, with a team-low total of 27 points earning them a berth to the PIAA State Championships meet next Saturday in Hershey. Pictured here is the full 2018 team, which included (front row, from left) Evan States, Tyler Elliott, Owen Bartlebaugh, Kevin Ingros, (back row) Jaden Schidlmeier, Andrew Barnoff, Aiden McLaughlin, Ethan May, Coach George Wehrle, Sam Rodgers, Corbin Heitzenrater and Eric Surkala. (Second photo) The Lady Chucks finished second behind a stout St. Marys squad in the team scoring, but three individuals advanced by their own times. Pictured are (from left) Olivia Roberts, Libby Gianvito and Kate Horner.