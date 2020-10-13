Borough receives Festival in the Park revenue

Pictured are members of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presenting a check for $2,000 to Punxsutawney Borough Council. From left are (front, seated) Cindy Rebuck, council member; Michele Lorenzo, council president; (standing) Larry Chenoga, Dan Gordon, council members; Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president; Toby Santik, Punxsutawney borough manager; Bob Cardamone, chamber executive director; Rich Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor; Justin Cameron and Bill Williams, council members.

Cardamone reminded council that when the chamber agreed to take on the role of holding the Festival in the Park, they stated that if revenue from the event exceeded their costs, they would make a donation to the borough to help maintain Barclay Square or for whatever other purpose council deemed appropriate.

“Therefore, following our expenses this year after they put aside enough money to cover the cost for the 2021 bands, we are here tonight to donate $2,000 to the borough of Punxsutawney, and we have a check to leave with Toby Santik, borough manger, to use as they see fit,” Cardamone stated.