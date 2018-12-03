Borough police: Driver in reported hit-and-run located

An alleged hit-and-run driver was located by Punxsutawney Borough Police following an accident involving a vehicle and bicycle that occurred at 9:34 a.m. on Monday at 100 Elk Run Ave., near Sheetz, Punxsutawney.

According to reports from the scene, a vehicle driven by an unknown driver allegedly struck an 18-year-old male riding a bicycle on Elk Run Avenue.

According to scanner reports, the driver allegedly left the scene without stopping, but borough police later reported that the individual, who they did not identify, had been located.

The 18-year-old male who had been riding the bicycle was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

Borough Police were assisted at the scene by the Punxsutawney Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, as Squad 30 and Engine 30 assisted with directing traffic.

Lindsey and Central fire companies were cancelled.

No further details were available at Spirit press time.