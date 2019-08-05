Borough manager Ben White steps down

Taking Punxsutawney Borough Council by surprise, Punxsutawney borough manager Ben White submitted his resignation last Friday afternoon.

White stated in an interview in his office in the Punxsutawney East Mahoning Civic Center that he has a lot of people to thank for his last 15 years as the borough manager.

“First, I want to thank all of the present and former council members who have supported me in my position for the last 15 years,” White said. “Working for the public creates its own unique demands and challenges, and I have reached a point where I would like to pursue other opportunities.”

He added that after doing some research, it’s quite possible that he has had the longest tenure as borough manager in Punxsutawney’s history.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet and work with a lot of great people in this community who continuously put forth their efforts to make our town better,” White said. “My last day on the job is undetermined at this time.”

White also said he didn’t have his next position lined up at the moment.