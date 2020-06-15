Board of directors: 2020 Indiana County Fair cancelled

INDIANA — A statement issued by representatives of the Indiana County Fair announced that this year’s fair has been cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “After careful consideration, the board of directors of the Indiana County Fair has decided to cancel the 2020 Indiana County Fair,” the release said. “The safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and visitors is essential. Operating the fair under current rules and regulations in effect now and the foreseeable future is financially impossible. Even in these uncertain times, we are planning for a 2021 fair. We want to thank all the loyal supporters of the fair, and we hope to see you at the 2021 Indiana County Fair.”