Blush Beauty Bar opens its doors in downtown Punxsutawney

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday in downtown Punxsutawney for its newest salon, Blush Beauty Bar. Pictured cutting the ribbon are (third from left) Stevie Derume and (fourth from left) Amy Weaver, the owners of Blush Beauty Bar, and (from left) Kim Neigh, A.J. Derume, Reggie Weaver, Merritt Weaver and Katie Donald, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce board. The business's services include haircuts, color services, waxing services, and starting in October they will be expanding to also offer skin care. Blush Beauty Bar is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To book your appointment, you can call (814) 249-7975 or visit www.vagaro.com/blushbeautybar1. You can also follow them on Instagram @blushbeautybar.pxy and on Facebook.