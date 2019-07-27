Blast off: Rockets score eight in first, force Game 6

REYNOLDSVILLE -- In the second game of a double-header that featured all four Federation League semi-finalists in Reynoldsville on Saturday, the DuBois Rockets saw their first eight hitters reach safely and score to take a big lead, and they never looked back, ultimately cruising to a 14-0, five-inning victory to stave off elimination, pull within one game of the Brookville Grays and force a Game 6 on Sunday in Brookville.

In the first inning, Garrett Brown walked, Thayne Morgan reached on a sac bunt and an error, Nate Sabados was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and after Brown stole home, Matt Zimmerman picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice with no out recorded, as Morgan beat the throw home to make it 2-0. A walk to Jonathan Thomas re-loaded the bases, and another to Jeff Gasbarre forced in a run. Luke Salvo kept things rolling with an RBI single off the fence in center, and after Noah Bloom singled home a pair, Gabe Bembenic made it 9-for-9 with an RBI infield single plating another to make it 7-0. Three hitters later, Sabados dropped a two-out single into center to plate Bloom and make it an 8-0 game.

Things quieted down from there, though Thomas did lead off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left to make it 9-0, but they picked back up in the fourth when DuBois batted around again to add five and make it a 14-0 game. Salvo singled to set up a two-run homer to center by Bloom, and with one out, Brown, Morgan and Sabados all singled to plate another. Zimmerman was hit by a pitch to load them up, and two straight errors followed, allowing two more runs to score and setting the final.

Morgan Bell pitched four scoreless innings, for the Rockets allowing just two hits and two free passes and striking out four, and Jake Sorbera pitched the fifth, allowing two hits and striking out one while keeping the Grays off the board to enact the mercy rule.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday evening at McKinley Field in Brookville, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.