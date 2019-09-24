Big wins at home on busy Tuesday

It was a busy day for the Punxsy sports department, but a good one, as Punxsy saw two varsity home games — boys' soccer and volleyball — both go their way, as well as some strong showings on the road by the cross country program and the junior high basketball teams.

At home, Punxsy's boys' soccer team opened things with an 11-0 victory over Ligonier Valley, fueled by a five-goal performance by Zach Reitz. Then, in the volleyball match, Punxsy saw Katelyn Griebel lead the way with 13 kills in an offensive outpouring that resulted in a three-sets-to-one win over DuBois Central Catholic.

The varsity cross country teams swept their matches at Kane — each beating Kane and Brockway — and the junior high programs were undefeated on the day — boys' and girls cross country at Kane and the 7th- and 8th-grade girls' basketball programs at DuBois.