Big Run Volunteer Fire Company officially moves into new firehall

Big Run Volunteer Fire Company moved into a new firehall Sunday, from 105 E. Main St. to 202 Thompson St. in Big Run.

Fire chief Scott Bowers relayed that this move has been two years in the making. When the opportunity to buy the former Big Run Carpet building came up, the fire department jumped on it.

Volunteer firefighters, family and friends all gathered at the firehall at 105 E. Main St. for the closing ceremony.

Three volunteers stood at the doors of the station as the lights of the trucks parked inside were turned on. The three doors then simultaneously closed, with the trucks’ lights still flashing. This was the last time they would be parked here.

Shortly after this ceremony, the crowd moved to the new firehall at 202 Thompson St. for a new welcoming ceremony. The fire trucks began their journey down Thompson Street to the new hall. The trucks parked in the gravel in front of the new building in preparation to enter.

Bowers sent a message via radio before the trucks were backed in. “Chief 17 Jefferson and all surrounding departments and community, we would like to put Station 17, old Station 17, at 105 E. Main St., out of service,” Bowers announced.

As the attendees entered the building, firefighter Todd Peace, who was recording for Facebook Live, said, “It’s a big day for all of us here. It’s taken a long time, we’ve been working on this for years, it’s been a dream. It’s now a reality.”

Inside, pastor Carole Bergman prayed to bless the new building and all those who serve. Volunteer firefighters were then sworn into Gaskill Township.

Following this, everyone filed outside to help push the trucks into the building.

Once the trucks were inside, the doors were lowered, and the trucks’ lights were activated. Together, four doors were lifted, with the trucks flashing proudly in the new station.

Everyone gathered inside once again, for the announcement of the new location.

“Jefferson, be advised that all Station 17 officers and members are proudly announcing the new fire station at 202 Thompson St., borough of Big Run, proudly protecting Big Run borough, Banks Township, Gaskill Township, Henderson Township and Bell Township,” Bowers said.

It was a very special day for the community of Big Run, as Station 17 nestled into the new location.