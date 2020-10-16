Betas providing community aid amid pandemic

Pictured are the members of non-profits that are receiving some assistance in money from the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority, including (from left) Linda Bittle, Punxsutawney Beta Sorority vice president; Pat Berger, Western PA CARES for Kids director/forensic interviewer; Joe Sutton, co-director of Trinity Food Pantry in Punxsutawney; Joan Lowmaster, Punxsutawney First Church of God Food Pantry; and Mary Bish, Glean & Clean, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Elk Run. See Oct. 17's edition of The Spirit for more.