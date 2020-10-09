Berryhill’s team joins Alzheimer’s walk in memory of wife Sonja

Pictured is Big Run resident Tom Berryhill, who is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association. You can receive one of the shirts that he’s wearing when you donate $100 to the cause. Also, you will receive a medal and a purple flower to place in your garden if you’ve lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s.

Berryhill said his team is the result of his late wife Sonja’s memory. She came down with Alzheimer’s in 2006 and eventually passed away from it. Tom and Sonja were married for 50 years.

He noted that in the last eight years, he’s raised over $30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Berryhill pointed out that currently, more than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050.

“Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease,” he stated.

“I need your support to do my part, please make a donation to help the Alzheimer’s Association advance research into prevention, treatments and a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Berryhill said.

For the millions already affected by the disease, the association offers care, education, support and resources in communities nationwide.

For more information, check their website, www.alzheimer.org.

This year’s walk will be held virtually, or you can join the walk in Punxsutawney on Sunday.