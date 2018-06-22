Benefit being held to raise money for Little League concession stand

Members of the community have been helping in many different ways with the repair of the concession stand at the Groundhog Little League fields. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, members of the community will host a Family Fun Day at Wright's Auto Service Garage to help raise funds for the repairs. Pictured here are (front row, from left) Max Presolid, Teeg Hetrick and Jaden Greenblatt, Little League players; (back row) Josh McAfoos, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief; John Varner, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department member; Sheena Smelko, Ladies Auxiliary; Crystal Wooten and Randy Wright Jr., Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department members; and Jim Sloniger, vice president of Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League Board of Directors.