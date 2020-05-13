Bella's Beautiful Birthday Parade

On Tuesday, May 12, Isabella Kaplon, who goes by Bella, turned four years old, and despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our community, Bella's loved ones — including her parents Casey and Pete Kaplon — and the community pulled together to make her big day one to remember. Her mother said, "She is such a loving little girl who wanted nothing more than a birthday party to celebrate her birthday. We unfortunately could not throw her the party she wanted due to COVID-19, so we instead got the community together and had a birthday parade for her and decorated our porch all up! Three fire departments from the Punxsutawney area came out to lead the parade, as well as the Punxsutawney Borough Police. Also in the parade were Isabella’s friends and family. She had a great day and loved every second of it! COVID-19 has impacted so much, so we couldn’t let it impact celebrating her special day." (Photos submitted)