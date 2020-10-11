Bell Township supervisors approve Groundhog 5K

BELL TOWNSHIP — The Bell Township supervisors approved a request by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club for its upcoming 5K race at its recent meeting. The request was to use one lane of Pine Tree Road and a small section of Ridge Road for the annual 5K Phil’s Trick or Trot on Saturday, Oct. 31. The motion was made by Jeff Kromer, chairman, and seconded by Doug Horne; it carried 3-0.

