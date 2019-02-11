Basketball, cheer seniors honored at double-header

Prior to a double-header against Homer Center on Monday night at Punxsutawney Area High School, the Punxsy girls' and boys' basketball and cheerleading programs honored their senior members. (First photo) The 2018-2019 boys' basketball seniors, pictured here with their family members, are (from left) Ethan Blose, the son of Jodi Blose and Shawn Blose; Daymon Dyson, the son of Doug Dyson and Linda Dyson; Evan Humble, the son of Terry and Jen Humble; Carter Newcome, the son of Jessica Dinger and Todd Newcome; and Cam Smith, the son of Heather Smith. (Second photo) The 2018-2019 girls' basketball seniors, pictured here with their family members, are (from left) Emily Griebel, the daughter of Drs. Steve and Erika Griebel, and Kate Horner, the daughter of Mike and Kim Horner. (Third) The 2018-2019 senior cheerleaders, pictured here with their family members, are (from left) Courtney Ohler, the daughter of Catherine Ohler, and Nicole McAfee, the daughter of Michael and Michelle McAfee.