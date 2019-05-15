Baseball celebrates Senior Night, then walk-off win

(First photo) Prior to Wednesday’s varsity baseball game against DuBois, the Punxsy program celebrated its three senior members — (from left) Dylan Ishman, the son of Robin and Mike Ishman; Derek Huey, the son of Jen and Bill Huey; and Andrew Britton, the son of Mary Jo and Eric Britton. (Second photo) After the game, there was plenty of celebration by the Chucks as well, as they scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 13-12, walk-off win. Britton (center) was the final player to put bat to ball in the big inning. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)