BASD names Homecoming royalty, introduces Hall of Fame inductees

It was perfect weather for a football game Friday as the Brookville Raiders took on the Moniteau Warriors and cinched a 35-24 win during their Homecoming game. Prior to kickoff, the 2018 Homecoming king and queen were crowned with (first photo) Cabe Park and Danielle MacBeth receiving the titles of king and queen, respectively. (Second photo) The 2018 Homecoming Court included (from left) Park, Trenton Gilhousen, Bryan Dworek, Braden MacBeth, Tommy DeMauro, Hunter Lewis, Sophie Sharp, Aubrey Nobel, Madisyn Wolfe, Danielle MacBeth, Jillian Taylor and Brynn Afton, pictured with members of their family. During halftime of the game, the Brookville Hall of Fame inductees were officially introduced. This year’s inductees will be Al “Bud” Lefevre, a longtime coach and instructor for the Brookville Area School District, and Sgt. Robert Himes, a 1993 BAHS graduate and member of the Baltimore City Police Department. (Third photo) Pictured are members of the Lefevre family, including his wife Bonnie, and Himes with his wife Carisa and children Bobby and Alia.