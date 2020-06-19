BakersAgainst Racism virtual bake sale taking place today

Area bakers are uniting for the Bakers Against Racism assorted pastry box fundraiser this week in Punxsutawney and Indiana. Erin Reed, chef instructor, said the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Groundhog Chapter is joining forces with #BakersAgainstRacism, a virtual worldwide bake sale. The local chapter will donate to two organizations -- BCA Global and Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh -- with proceeds from its sale.

The items in the pastry boxes are brown butter, chocolate chip and blondies, rainbow confetti cookies, lemon blueberry pound cake and peach cream cheese hand pies.

Pre-orders are being taken throughout the end of today (June 19), and pick-up will be held on Saturday in Punxsutawney (125 S. Gilpin St.) and Indiana (1035 Philadelphia St.).

NOTE: The link that was in today's print edition had an incorrect symbol. The following link will take you to a website to place your orders:

https://acfgroundhogvirtualbakesale.eventbrite.com